The Bounded Text exhibit to occupy Kimura Gallery, ARC Gallery

The Kimura Gallery and the ARC Gallery’s newest exhibit features unique art with a unique theme.

Five national and international female artists have worked on fiber art to be displayed in the Kimura Gallery for the newest exhibit, “The Bounded Text.”

Fiber art is a broad category of art and can be better described as art that is textile based. It can refer to natural or artificial fibers that are used in ways such as weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, felting, spreading, bonding and braiding. Textiles make up a significant part of every day usage, whether it be clothing or blankets.

“Contemporary visual artists, like the ones showcased in this exhibit, are taking those [everyday] materials and using them as art-based materials to think conceptually about a specific idea,” Riva Symko, curator of the Kimura Gallery, said.

Symko believes this is a gallery that can get visitors thinking more about how certain things are constructed, too.

“I hope [visitors] get to think about how text is incorporated… I mean, we take all these component parts and weave them together to create a sentence like the same way you take all these threads to weave them together to create an object,” Symko said. “Certain words have their own histories, have different cultural meanings, even if it’s the same English language. So it kind of makes you think of the construction of language and text itself.”

One of the featured artists, Sara Impey, said that text is a must in her art, fitting for this exhibit. Her work is a long way from home in England.

“This technique is labor-intensive but gives me the flexibility and precision to compose the text as I go along,” Impey said. “Sometimes I write an entire essay over the surface of the fabric with the words traveling straight from my brain to my needle. The creative and exciting part all happens in that moment.”

The meanings behind Impey’s art vary. For instance, two of her pieces, “No Exit” and “Losing the Plot,” are based on a study of memory loss, while her metallic-like silk piece, “Chain Stitch” is more simple and is based on the theme of connection.

Dianna Frid is a Chicago-based artist who has pieces exhibited in “The Bounded Text,” too.

“The lineage of fiber arts is very important. It gave a form to women artists at a time when they had to carve a niche,” Frid said.

Frid has a series of textile art that will be featured called “Words From Obituaries” which started in 2011. She read obituaries published by The New York Times, then started embroidering words that most closely relates to the person’s profession, trying to send the message that life is “irreducible to one, single compelling account.”

The Kimura Gallery is dedicated to featuring international and national artists. The exhibit will feature Impey, Frid, Kathryn Clark, Danielle Andress and Melissa Cody. The ARC will feature Anchorage-based artist Enzina Marrari. The galleries will be open Monday, Sep. 10 until Sunday, Oct. 28. Symko will hold a free, open to the public, lunchtime curatorial tour on Oct. 9 from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The Kimura Gallery is located on the second floor of the Fine Arts Building. The ARC Gallery is located between the UAA/APU Consortium Library and Kaladi Brothers Cafe in the Social Science Building.