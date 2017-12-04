The battle for the throne continues

With finals coming up, there are several choices to make to burn off some steam. One can either binge watch season seven of “Game of Thrones” or participate in the Game of Thrones dodgeball event at the Wells Fargo Sports Complex on Dec 7.

This event is a part of Knockout November and De-stress December. The Employee Wellness initiative has put on a variety of events for students to attend, from Quidditch and Zumba, to aqua basketball.

The Game of Thrones dodgeball event was put together by Paul Manabat and Jim Marchlinski as a part of their leadership in fitness activities class.

Manabat, physical education science major, said their professor told them back in August that they were going to be leading an event for Knockout November and De-stress December.

“We were told we were going to have to lead a health-related activity as part of the class. Season seven of Game of Thrones had just ended, and Jim [Marchlinski] and I were fans of the series, so we decided we wanted to turn our interest into a game,” Manabat said.

After several trial runs, the duo were able to finalize their event.

“The main point of this is to get people interested in exercise and to help get the away from the textbooks and stress of upcoming finals,” Manabat said.

Despite the variety of events being hosted, not many people have showed up so far.

“It is mainly the P.E. students and faculty that have shown up so far. Aside from them, maybe three or four people outside of the department have attended,” Manabat said.

With the program being relatively new, there is still room for improvement.

“I think we can improve more if people give us feedback. We will definitely also continue to come up with creative ideas for our events. We try to make these events fun, engaging and exciting for people,” Manabat said.

Manabat encourages everyone to come and participate.

“There really isn’t anything to lose other than a few electrolytes. It is free to students and it’s a good way to relieve stress and have a good time,” Manabat said.