What: An event aiming to raise awareness of college sexual assault and the Red Zone, a time period between August and November when most sexual assaults on college campuses occur. The walk will start at the Alaska Airlines Center and conclude at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium. Hot drinks will be provided by Kaladi Brothers after the march.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Alaska Airlines Center

Cost: Free