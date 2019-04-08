Take a brain break

With only three weekends left before the semester is over, plan a day to get out for a few hours to relax from the flashcards, essays and presentations due for finals week. Here are a few ways to do so:

“42nd Annual Spring Carnival & Slush Cup”

What: Sun and snow equal slush. Celebrate the last bit of the skiing season at Alyeska Resort for the weekend, with plenty of entertainment, events and fun.

When: Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14

Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave., Girdwood)

Cost: Certain events may cost money. Visit alyeskaresort.com for a day-to-day itinerary.

“UAA Dance Club Showcase 2019”

What: Catch performances from talented students through UAA’s Dance Club dance in their spring show.

When: Friday, April 12 – Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

Where: Alice Bassler Sullivan Black Box Theatre, Alaska Dance Theatre (550 E. 33rd Ave.)

Cost: $12 for adults; $9.99 for seniors, military and students. Tickets can be purchased at ArtsUAA.com

“Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs”

What: Get ready for Easter with this workshop explaining how to dye Easter eggs with common household items.

When: Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: South Restaurant + Coffeehouse (11124 Old Seward Hwy.)

Cost: $25. Visit earthmamafiberstudio.ticketleap.com to purchase tickets

“A Flannel Affair”

What: Wear your favorite flannel and celebrate with Alaska Huts with a silent auction, raffle, music and more.

When: Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 49th State Brewing Co Anchorage (717 W. Third Ave.)

Cost: Free admission

“UAA 2019 Talent Show”

What: Cheer on and be entertained by fellow classmates and friends as they compete for a $100 prize at this talent show.

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: Free tickets can be redeemed at UAATix.com

“Latin Night at La Potato”

What: Enjoy Latin food and dancing during this monthly event at La Potato.

When: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: La Potato (3300 Spenard Rd.)

Cost: Free admission

“Family Brunch or Dinner + a Movie at Williwaw Social”

What: Spend a Saturday with a superhero and your friends or family at this screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” at Williwaw Social.

When: Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St.)

Cost: Free admission, but register to guarantee a table at Eventbrite.com or through the Facebook event page.

“Seawolf Stories: Good Medicine”

What: UAA’s version of Ted Talks — this month’s Seawolf Story shows the importance and journey of a healthcare career.

When: Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: Free