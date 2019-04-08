Take a brain break

With only three weekends left before the semester is over, plan a day to get out for a few hours to relax from the flashcards, essays and presentations due for finals week. Here are a few ways to do so:
“42nd Annual Spring Carnival & Slush Cup”
What: Sun and snow equal slush. Celebrate the last bit of the skiing season at Alyeska Resort for the weekend, with plenty of entertainment, events and fun.
When: Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14
Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave., Girdwood)
Cost: Certain events may cost money. Visit alyeskaresort.com for a day-to-day itinerary.
“UAA Dance Club Showcase 2019”
What: Catch performances from talented students through UAA’s Dance Club dance in their spring show.
When: Friday, April 12 – Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at 5 p.m.
Where: Alice Bassler Sullivan Black Box Theatre, Alaska Dance Theatre (550 E. 33rd Ave.)
Cost: $12 for adults; $9.99 for seniors, military and students. Tickets can be purchased at ArtsUAA.com
“Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs”
What: Get ready for Easter with this workshop explaining how to dye Easter eggs with common household items.
When: Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
Where: South Restaurant + Coffeehouse (11124 Old Seward Hwy.)
Cost: $25. Visit earthmamafiberstudio.ticketleap.com to purchase tickets
“A Flannel Affair”
What: Wear your favorite flannel and celebrate with Alaska Huts with a silent auction, raffle, music and more.
When: Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: 49th State Brewing Co Anchorage (717 W. Third Ave.)
Cost: Free admission
“UAA 2019 Talent Show”
What: Cheer on and be entertained by fellow classmates and friends as they compete for a $100 prize at this talent show.
When: Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall
Cost: Free tickets can be redeemed at UAATix.com
“Latin Night at La Potato”
What: Enjoy Latin food and dancing during this monthly event at La Potato.
When: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.
Where: La Potato (3300 Spenard Rd.)
Cost: Free admission
“Family Brunch or Dinner + a Movie at Williwaw Social”
What: Spend a Saturday with a superhero and your friends or family at this screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” at Williwaw Social.
When: Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St.)
Cost: Free admission, but register to guarantee a table at Eventbrite.com or through the Facebook event page.
“Seawolf Stories: Good Medicine”
What: UAA’s version of Ted Talks — this month’s Seawolf Story shows the importance and journey of a healthcare career.
When: Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall
Cost: Free