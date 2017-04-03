Swedish kladkaka for your soul

A Swedish classic, this chocolate sticky cake is everything good about cake and brownies combined. I like to use dark chocolate cocoa powder, but regular cocoa powder will work just as well. Sprinkle some confectioner’s sugar on top when it’s done to give the cake some presentation.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of butter

2 eggs

1 1/4 cup of granulated sugar

4 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease the bottom of a springform pan or a wide pie tin.

2. Melt the butter and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until they are light and fluffy. Add the butter and mix together until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together sugar, cocoa powder and salt. Add dry mixture to egg and butter mixture. Add vanilla and stir until combined.

4. Pour batter into springform pan or pie tin and bake for 14-20 minutes.