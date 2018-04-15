Sustainable Seawolf: Three easy homemade remedies

With rising healthcare costs, many people have been turning back to traditional home remedies. While it’s important to see a doctor for big issues like broken bones or infections, running to the hospital for minor burns or the common cold is usually not an affordable option. For these minor health issues, homemade medicines can be a great option. Here are three recipes to fix the most common health problems.





Aloe salve

Aloe has always been used to treat burns, and making it into a salve can make aloe gel go further and last longer. Keep it in the kitchen or in your purse and spread it over burns as quickly as possible.

Ingredients:

2-3 aloe leaves

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons beeswax, grated

Essential oils (optional)

Mason jars or other non-plastic containers

Scrape the gel from inside the aloe leaves into a double boiler or stovetop-safe bowl. Mix in the olive oil and the beeswax and then place over a pot of simmering water. After the beeswax melts completely, pour the mixture into a container and let it cool.





Ginger ale

Growing up, many of us heard that ginger ale will fix a stomach ache or nausea. But the ginger ale that’s found in stores is often pumped full of sugar and other ingredients that ruin any medicinal benefits that the “ginger” (which is often just added flavoring) provides. Make this drink for your stomach ache and leave the store-bought stuff for barbeques.

Ingredients:

- Advertisement -

2 inches fresh ginger root

8 cups water

½ cup organic sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

¼ cup fresh lemon or lime juice

Add the ginger root, 3 cups of the water, the sugar, and molasses to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then remove from heat. Add in the leftover water and lemon juice. Add the mixture to an airtight container and allow to ferment at room temperature over 2-3 days. Transfer to the refrigerator, where it lasts up to 3 months.





Faux hot toddy

This drink has been used for a long time to soothe some of the nastier symptoms of the common cold. For a non-alcoholic version of it, use the recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon raw honey

Mix the lemon juice and honey into the water and drink hot. The mixture should soothe the throat and help infuse some vitamin C into your system.