Summertime marshmallows from scratch

School may still be in session, but there’s no doubt that spring fever is in full force. With sunnier days and sunnier nights, bonfires and camp outs will soon be taking place. S’mores is a favorite campfire treat to many. Bring your campfire to the next level with these homemade marshmallows. Vanilla was added, but other extracts and flavors can be added to give your marshmallows a unique flavor, like elderberry or rosewater.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of gelatin

1/3 cup of cold water

3 cups of sugar

1 1/2 cup of water

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

1. In 1/3 cup cold water, soak the gelatin in a small bowl. Set aside to swell for 10 minutes.

2. Dissolve the sugar in the water gelatin mix in a saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly.

3. Bring to a boil steadily for 15 minutes without stirring.

4. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

5. In a bowl or mixer, add the vanilla and beat until very thick and white.

6. Spread across a greased cookie sheet and let set for an hour. Cut into squares and dust with a cornstarch/powdered sugar mixture.