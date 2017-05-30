Summer brings the opportunity to rock out

Summer brings a slew of activities for Alaskans to enjoy. This summer, six big-ticket performances are coming through to Anchorage.

June 10: The Shins, Moose’s Tooth

From Portland, Oregon, this indie band was founded in 1996 and has been going strong since. They have released six albums starting in 2001. Their latest album, “Heartworms,” was released earlier this year.

“The fee is $55 per ticket, the show is a 21-and-over show,” Burt Ward from Moose’s Tooth said. Ward mentioned that though the doors open at 6 p.m., the actual performances do not start until 6:45.

“I don’t know if there’s an opener or not,” Ward said. “There typically is for bigger shows.”

If an opening band is to perform, The Shins won’t play until 8 p.m. An I.D. must be presented upon entrance, and tickets can only be paid via cash.

June 24: Tech N9ne, Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center

Aaron Dontez Yates decided to call himself Tech N9ne at the peak of his career. He founded the Strange Music record label in 1999 with Travis O’Guin, though he is more commonly recognized as a rapper. He has released 23 albums since 1999, his latest being “Dominion,” which was released in April.

Tech N9ne will be performing on June 24. The show starts at 8 p.m., and general admission tickets start at $45.

July 15: Bush, Alaska Airlines Center

Bush is bringing their tour promoting the new album “Black and White Rainbows” to Alaska for the first time. The London-based band is one of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s, selling more than 10 million records in the United States.

Tickets are available now, and start at $39 before fees. The mid-July concert starts at 8 p.m.

August 1-2: Luke Bryan, Sullivan Arena

This country singer has released six albums since 2007, when he started his career. His most recent album is “Kill The Lights,” released in August of 2015.

Bryan’s performance at the George M. Sullivan Sports Arena will begin at 7:30 p.m. on August 1 and August 2. Tickets are selling anywhere from $28 to $693.

August 4-6: Jewel, Salmonfest

The Kenai Peninsula festival, advertised as “Three days of fish, love and music” is welcoming a variety of local bands, as well as bands from the Lower 48, including headliner and Homer local, Jewel.

The festival is three days, and tickets are available on salmonfestalaska.org, starting at $69.

August 11-12: Zac Brown Band, Alaska Airlines Center

Three-time Grammy award winners Zac Brown Band kicked off their Welcome Home tour on May 28, and will be performing for two nights in Anchorage. With number one hits such as “Chicken Fried” and “Loving You Easy,” the band has topped the charts in both country and rock genres.

The supporting act has yet to be announced, but tickets start at $69 before fees and are available now.

September 25: Miranda Lambert, Sullivan Arena

Country singer Miranda Lambert has released seven albums since 2001. Her newest album, “The Weight of These Wings,” was released last year. She’s been touring since.

“In Miranda Lambert’s case, she is specifically on the Highway Vagabond Tour,” Tanya Pont, director of marketing at the Sullivan Arena, said.

Lambert is holding one performance, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are selling anywhere from $49.50-$300. It is an all-ages concert, though persons under 21 must have an adult or guardian to sit in the wet section of the arena.