Students dance to break up songs at Anti-Valentine’s Singles Night

Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” belted out of the speakers in the Student Union Den as students enjoyed UAA’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Dance. The dance was a Singles Night style, but singles and couples alike were welcome to attend and enjoy dancing, socializing and free refreshments.

Maria Castaneda, a computer networking tech major, attended the event on Feb. 6 for the complementary Anti-Valentine’s Day fare.

“The chocolate fountain for sure brought me out tonight,” Castaneda said.

There was indeed a large chocolate fountain and many other complimentary goodies to eat at the dance. Moose’s Tooth pizza was featured as the main dish, along with other snacks like mini rice Krispie treats, pretzels and chips.

Student Health and Counseling Center representatives were in attendance next to the entrance of the dance, providing students with free condoms and information about sexual health and consent.

At the beginning of the night, students gathered around tables to observe a giant Jenga game and anticipate the tower’s inevitable collapse. Soon after, the “Electric Slide” caused students to gather on the dance floor.

The event was hosted by UAA Student Activities and Commuter Programs, who host Singles Night dances every semester with varying themes. During the fall semester of 2019, the dance featured a Cosplay theme and costume night.

Erica Yi, a social work major, attended the Anti-Valentine’s Day Dance to get the most out of her student fees.

“As a student, I am paying for all this with my tuition and fees. Why not take advantage of it and enjoy it?” Yi said.

For more information about future events, visit the UAA Student Activities and Commuter Programs Facebook page. For other ways to get involved on campus, the UAA Students Engage webpage has numerous resources to enrich the on-campus experience for students.