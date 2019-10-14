Sinfonia: A small ensemble enjoyed by a large audience

Lovers of classical music can enjoy a symphony of sound with Sinfonia. The UAA string ensemble will perform at UAA’s Recital Hall on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The program theme for this annual event has not yet been announced.

Sinfonia is hosted by the UAA Department of Music and supports emerging artists from UAA. The UAA Department of Music is an integral part of music enrichment in Alaska, according to the Arts UAA webpage.

“The UAA Department of Music is a dynamic contributor to the cultural climate in Southcentral Alaska. Dedicated to providing leadership in the musical arts for the state of Alaska, UAA serves as an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music,” the website said.

The most recent Sinfonia event at UAA was during the budget cut crisis that UA experienced this year. The Department of Music intended to uplift UAA community members in the financially-grim situation. This performance, directed by Oleg Proskurnya, featured Hayden’s “Farewell.”

This year, Sinfonia will be under the direction of Grant Cochran, an associate professor at UAA for the Department of Music. Cochran received his bachelor of arts in music at Trinity College and his master of music class at Yale, as well as his doctorate of musical arts in choral conducting.

The term “sinfonia” originates from the Renaissance period, and has a variety of meanings. It is an orchestral mini piece used as a prelude, postlude or interlude to an opera, cantata, oratorio or suite.

Modern meaning of this term is a composition of work that is smaller than a full-size symphony, such as “BACH: Sinfonia from Cantata no. 42,” which contains many string instruments, as well as bassoons, but is not a full-size orchestra.

Updates for this year’s Sinfonia, as well as when the style is revealed, can be found at the UAA Facebook Event page, the UAA Department of Music Facebook page, UAA Arts Instagram page and the Arts UAA page.

Sinfonia will be held on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the University Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building. Tickets are available for advanced purchase at the UAA Facebook Events page, the Department of Music Facebook page, Arts UAA page and the University Box Office at the Recital Hall, as well as the day of the concert.

Tickets cost $9.99 for students, $14.99 for seniors (60+) and military and $19 for adults. There is a 30% discount for groups of eight or more.

For more information, contact Arts UAA at (907) 786-4TIX or [email protected].