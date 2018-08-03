Show some spirit in the UAA Spirit Run





The start of the school year brings many opportunities for students to get involved and show their UAA spirit. A perfect time to get involved may be during the long Labor Day week in the midst of the start-of-semester chaos. One event with a purpose is the UAA Spirit Run.

The race, a 5K fun run, might not sound familiar to many students due to the discontinuation of the event over the last two years. However, a UAA sorority took the opportunity to bring the race back and give students an event to enjoy.

Alpha Sigma Alpha, a Seawolf sorority since 2004, brought the race back this year with a special purpose. Madi Burgess, Alpha Sigma Alpha president, explained why this year is different.

“[This year] the UAA Spirit run is being used as a fundraiser run benefiting Covenant House of Alaska. Alpha Sigma Alpha and Student Activities teamed up this year to bring it back as it has been discontinued for the past two years,” Burgess said in an email.

The Covenant House is a non-profit organization that works to provide shelter and food to homeless youth around the state.

ASA member and USUAA Vice President, Clare Baldwin, said that they want to become involved in long-term volunteer work.

“One of our goals this year is to focus more on service and giving back to our community. We decided to give all of the proceeds from the event to the Covenant House,” Baldwin said. “They are our local philanthropy and we thought a collaboration between our two organizations would be a great way to start forming a closer relationship for the future.”

Burgess hopes that her sorority becomes more involved in campus activities.

“Within the Greek community we are one of the few that still don’t have an annual event for the community, so we decided to put it on in order to have an annual event,” Burgess said.

Baldwin explained that there is much more to the event than just the race.

“This is a great way to showcase UAA spirit and get together to celebrate the new academic year. After the run, we will have all of our sponsors and other campus groups on site, as well as refreshments for race finishers,” Baldwin said.

ASA doesn’t want people to be dissuaded due to it being a running event. They hope it will attract a diverse crowd.

“The race will be timed for those who want to be competitive, but it’s going to be pretty low key,” Burgess said.

For those who are not interested in the UAA Spirit Run, Burgess said that joining a sorority is a great way to get involved with events like this and meet new friends.

The UAA Spirit Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1. and will begin at the Alaska Airlines Center.