Seawolves travel to University of New Mexico to compete in ski meet

Over the first weekend of February, the UAA ski team traveled to New Mexico to compete in the Drew Judycki Memorial Jade Enterprises Invitational. The meet took place at both the Red River Ski Area and the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area, where nine teams met to race.

Nearing the final half of their season, with the recent completion of the meet in New Mexico, the Seawolves are currently ranked sixth overall in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association. With a total of 1,313 points, they are over 500 points away from No. 1 Utah (1,851 points).

Similarly, the Seawolves posted a No. 6 overall finish at the UNM meet; they finished with 92.5 points overall. Ahead of them was Denver at No. 5, New Mexico at No. 4, Montana State at No. 3, Utah at No. 2 and Colorado at No. 1.

In event specific categories, UAA alpine women were seventh, alpine men were fifth, Nordic women were fifth and Nordic men were fourth.

The alpine teams competed in the men’s and women’s slalom. UAA had seven men and four women compete in these races.

Freshman Liam Wallace from Calgary, Alberta placed the highest for the Seawolves to tie at 11th (1:27.55). Following him were several others in the top-20: junior Dominic Unterberger at 13th, senior Anthony Naciuk at 19th and freshman Sky Kelsey at 20th.

Wallace was satisfied with his result but still continues to strive for improvement.

“I just want to progress my skills and enjoy it as much as possible,” Wallace said.

As for the women’s alpine team, Georgia Burgess was the top finisher to place at No. 12. She finished with a time of 1:34.88. Li Djurestaal was the only other female to make it into the top-20 at No. 19 with a time of 1:36.47.

The women’s Nordic team saw more success. They competed in the 7.5-km classic. Only three Seawolves competed in the women’s Nordic race and all three of them made it into the top-20.

Leading UAA, junior Michaela Keller-Miller, finished at No. 12 with a time of 31:35. Just 11 seconds behind her was teammate sophomore Jenna Difolco at No. 13 with a time of 31:46.

Trailing in at No. 18 was junior Anna Darnell, finishing in 32:40.

The UAA men’s Nordic team only had four competitors, however, only one of them made it into the top-20.

Freshman Sigurd Roenning posted the top finish of the meet for the Seawolves by finishing as a runner-up. With a time of 25:17, Roenning was just seven seconds behind the No. 1 finisher and nearly 30 seconds ahead of the No. 3 finisher.

Trailing in was Austin Huneck (27:37) at No. 23, Toomas Kollo (28:03) at No. 26 and JC Schoonmaker (28:54) at No. 29.

The skiers will be back in action on Sun. Feb. 17 to host the Seawolf Invitational.