Seawolves lose one, win one in first Governor’s Cup weekend of the 2019-20 season

The Seawolf hockey team kicked off their first home games of the 2019-2020 season with weekend one of the Governor’s Cup, hosted at the Seawolf Sports Complex. Last season, UAA won just one of the four games played against UAF during the annual two-weekend event.

This year, the Seawolves came in looking for redemption. However, they were off to a slow start. In the first game of the cup on Oct. 25, UAA lost to the Nanooks 2-1. They were given a shot to redeem themselves the next night, earning a 4-0 win over UAF.

UAA freshman Brayden Camrud was the first to score for the night, at 15:43 in the first period. His goal was unassisted and one of two goals between both teams for the first period. However, it was also the only goal for the Seawolves during the entire night.

The Nanooks caught up during the first period and outscored the Seawolves in the second.

UAF’s Max Newton scored at 19:14 in the first period, tying up the game. At 9:38 in the second period, the Nanook’s Tristan Thompson scored the final goal of the game, surpassing the Seawolves score by just one point

Junior Seawolf Kris Carlson goaltended for the entire game, finishing with 23 saves.

After the first game, head coach Matt Curley was not thrilled with the outcome.

- Advertisement -

“I am obviously disappointed with the result. Coming out of it, we feel good about how we did, especially the third period. We will take a look at things to clean up on our end, come back a better team and look to earn the split,” Curley said.

The Seawolves had a bit more luck during the second game of their Governor’s Cup weekend. However, both teams had a slow start, with the first period remaining scoreless.

The Seawolves picked things up in the second period, while the Nanooks remained in a rut.

Freshman Nick Wicks was the first to score for the Seawolves, managing two goals during the second period. Wicks also assisted an additional goal.

Along with Wicks’ two goals, sophomore Tanner Schachle earned his first goal of the season to put the Seawolves up 3-0 by the end of the second period.

While the Nanooks still remained unsuccessful, the Seawolves kept their offense moving into the third period. Freshman Alex Frye earned his second goal of the season at 9:55 in the third period, assisted by junior Eric Sinclair.

Sophomore Kristian Stead took over the goaltending duties during game two and made 29 saves for the night.

The second weekend of the Governor’s Cup will take place in Fairbanks on Feb. 28 and 29. Until then, the Seawolves will be back in action on Oct. 31 against Omaha.