Seawolves conquer GNAC rivals

The Seawolves spent Oct. 3 and 5 competing against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rivals, Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene.

UAA first met Central Washington on the court for a Thursday evening game. Prior to the game, UAA and CWU were both tied for second in the conference with a 3-1 conference record. Both teams also had an 8-4 overall record.

However, in a competitive three matches, the Seawolves bumped the Wildcats down a position with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-18) win.

Sophomore Ellen Floyd helped carry the team as the primary setter, dishing out 41 assists. Her consistency helped junior middle blocker Kayla McGlathery become the team-leader in kills for the night, accumulating 12 kills.

Sophomore right-side hitter Eve Stephens, who usually leads the team in kills, accumulated just one less than McGlathery to earn 11 for the night. Senior outside hitter Vanessa Hayes also contributed to the team’s success, managing to make nine kills during the three sets.

Head coach Chris Green was satisfied with the offensive team for the night.

“Central [Washington] came out with excellent passing and was very sharp at the beginning of the match, but we did a nice job of hanging close until we could make our run,” Green said. “Vanessa [Hayes]’s hitting really gave us a spark, and Ellen [Floyd] did well at spreading the offense among our other hitters from there. I was proud of our back-row defense, too.”

Overall, the Seawolves came out with an average .302 hitting average, while the Wildcats managed just a .163 average. In addition, while UAA continued to increase their kills from 12 to 17 to 19 over the three sets, Central Washington went downhill with 18, 13 and 8 respectively.

Sophomore libero Talia Leauanae spent the most time diving on the court to prevent the ball from hitting the ground, managing to accumulate the team-high 15 digs for the night. Floyd and Stephens both secured eight digs.

The Seawolves continue their win streak on Saturday night against Northwest Nazarene for another 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-18) win.

UAA started off with a quick first set, accumulating the 25 points necessary to win, while NNU managed just seven points. The Seawolves were incredibly efficient in the first set, solidifying a .500 hit average with 12 kills and just one error, while NNU had a .048 average, three kills and two errors.

Green explained that the first set of the night went as well as he could have hoped for, noting that being able to hit over .300 is their goal.

Northwest Nazarene had a bit more luck in the following two sets, managing 20 and 18 points, respectively.

While NNU improved their hit average to .111 in the second set, it fell drastically to a .029 in the third set. This gave Northwest Nazarene just a .065 average for the entire game.

The Seawolves didn’t have as much luck in the following two sets either, with a 0.278 and 0.216 hitting average, respectively. Despite the decrease, UAA still managed a .305 average for the night, an average that Green was satisfied with.

McGlathery and Stephens continued to lead the offensive team, accumulating 11 kills each for the night, followed by freshman outside hitter Hannah Pembroke with eight kills.

The Seawolves also did well with serving. Maggie Schlueter, defensive specialist, managing to make three aces, with two each from Stephens and Leauanae.

Leauanae also led the defense for the Seawolves, collecting 12 digs for the night.

The Saturday night win helped solidify UAA’s second-place position in the conference, tied with UAF. Both teams have a 5-1 conference record.

NNU trailed behind the Seawolves at fifth in the conference, with a 2-4 record.

UAA will be back in action with their conference play against Concordia on Oct. 10 and Western Oregon on Oct 12. Concordia is currently ranked third in the conference, while Western Oregon is second to last, with just a 1-5 record.

For a full UAA schedule and match results, visit www.goseawolves.com.