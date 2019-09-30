Seawolves compete in the second race of the cross-country season

By
Lauren Cuddihy
-

For just the second race of the season, the UAA cross-country team took 16 runners, eight men, and eight women, to the highly competitive NCAA Pre-Nationals Invite on Sept. 28.

The Seawolf cross-country team competed in their second race of the season, with the men’s team taking 18th of 35 teams and the women’s team taking 12th of 40 teams. Photo courtesy of UAA Media.

The Seawolves competed in the college men’s 8-kilometer invitational and the college women’s 6-kilometer invitational. The women finished 12th overall out of a total of 40 teams, while the men were 18th out of 35.

Former head coach and current assistant coach Michael Friess was satisfied with the Seawolves’ results.

“Wesley [Kirui] and Felix [Kemboi] ran well today. Our women ran solid as a team. Our top-three faded over the final one to two kilometers, but Ruth [Cvancara] and Yvonne [Jeschke] had decent races,” Friess said.

The men’s team competed in a field of 280 men from all over the country.

UAA freshman Wesley Kirui was the top-finisher for the Seawolves, finishing in second place with a time of 24 minutes and 7 seconds. He was just three seconds behind the Division I first-place finisher.

Junior Felix Kemboi was the UAA men’s second-highest finisher, just five seconds behind Kirui. Kemboi placed fourth overall with a time of 24:12.

- Advertisement -

The remaining six Seawolf men were over a minute and a half behind Kirui and Kemboi.

Junior Nikson Koech placed 149th (25:48), freshman Skylar McIntyre finished 170th (26:00), with sophomore Faisal Ibrahim (206th, 26:24), senior Eduardo Orozco (234th, 26:42), freshman Niko Latva-Kiskola (248th, 27:05) and freshman Titus Kangogo (276th, 28:02) finishing in the 200s.

The UAA women competed in the 6K invite with a field of 322 women.

Senior Emmah Chelimo was the top finisher, placing 15th overall. She finished in 21:05, 45 seconds behind the first-place finisher, a Seattle Pacific runner. Junior Nancy Jeptoo was the only other Seawolf to place in the double-digits, finishing 21st with a time of 21:15, ten seconds behind Chelimo.

Freshman Joan Kipsanai (123rd, 22:16), sophomore Ruth Cvancara (133rd, 22:23) and senior Yvonne Jeschke (139th, 22:25) were the only Seawolf women to place in the 100s.

Alfin Nyamasyo (274th, 24:05), Maria Espinoza (295th, 24:37) and Arielle Himelbloom (310th, 25:35) were also finishers on the women’s team.

The Seawolves will be back in action on Oct. 12 for the Western Washington Invitational.

For a full UAA cross-country schedule and full results, visit www.goseawolves.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here