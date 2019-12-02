Seawolf women’s basketball spent weekend competing in Sunshine State

The Seawolf women’s basketball team spent their long Thanksgiving weekend in Florida, competing in their farthest road trip in 18 years. In their first game on Nov. 29, UAA played against Barry University for the first time ever in a 19-point win (60-41).

UAA started their first game off strong with 20 points in the first quarter, while Barry only managed to secure six. The Seawolves continued with 19 points in the second period to extend their lead to 21 points by half time.

The second half proved to be slightly less successful, with a total accumulation of 11 points.

“We showed flashes of the team we can be in the first half, but we’ve got to continue to execute for the full 40 minutes. Scoring 21 points in the second half is a good way to give up a lead like we did the other day. Luckily, our defense was much better today, and we were able to get into their passing lanes and earn some transition points,” head coach Ryan McCarthy said.

Senior guard Yazmeen Goo was the high scorer for the Seawolves, with a total of 13 points.



All but two Seawolves on the team were able to score, including 11 points from senior guard Safiyyah Yasin, eight points from junior forward Tennae Voliva and six points each from junior guard Kedranea’ Addison and freshman guard Rachel Ingram.

The Seawolves finished with a 40.9% average in field goals, a 40.9% average in 3-pointers and a 63.6% average in free throws. In contrast, the Buccaneers finished with just 26.3%, 24.0% and 41.7%, respectively.

Defensively, the Seawolves earned seven rebounds from Voliva, six from Goo and five each from sophomore forward Kimani Fernandez, junior guard Sala Langi and senior forward Amelia Motz.

The Seawolves made five more rebounds than the Buccaneers, 39 and 34, respectively.

“I’m feeling really good [post-injury], especially now that I can back into practice. The big thing for me was to just not shut down because of my injury, so I was taking time to be a better leader off the court,” Goo said. “I have been really pleased with how the girls have been playing, I think many of them have really stepped up.”

The Seawolves continued their Florida competition on Nov. 30 with a game against Nova Southeastern University. In comparison to their previous, relatively low-scoring game, the Seawolves beat out the Sharks by a landslide.

Almost doubling their competition’s points, UAA won with a final score of 85-47.

The Seawolves won the blowout game with the accumulation of points from every single member of the team, with three reaching double digits.

Nicole Pinckney was the team-high scorer with a total of 13 points, followed by Langi with 12 and Stephanie Jackson with 11.

Voliva, Yasin and Goo trailed the double-digit scorers, accumulating eight points each.

Despite the high scores of the team, the Seawolves somewhat lacked in the averages. The team finished with a 47.7% average in field goals and 35.3% in 3-pointers. However, they excelled with free throws, ending with 81.0%.

“That was the complete effort that we had been waiting for this week. Our intensity stayed consistent throughout the game and we got back to the offensive rhythm that we’d become accustomed to. It’s extremely pleasing as a coaching staff to score 85 points with no one getting more than 13,” McCarthy said.

It was with both the offensive and defensive that the Seawolves came out on top. Nearly the entire Seawolf squad added to the total 32 rebounds delivered during the game.

Voliva came out with the most for UAA, totaling nine. Jackson followed with five and Addison finished with three.

After the Florida competition, the Seawolves continued to hold their spot at No. 1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, or GNAC, with a 7-1 overall record.

The Seawolves will be back in action on Dec. 5 with a game against Concordia Portland at the Alaska Airlines Center.