Sasha’s super simple savory salmon

Summer is upon us, and fresh salmon will be running soon. Make room in your freezer and use up last year’s salmon haul with this tasty recipe from a 2017 graduate. For a simple and delicious preparation, my friend, and geology graduate, Sasha Peterson bakes the salmon with just two other ingredients. The savory sun-dried tomato and citrus flavors of the lemon pepper make for a decadent meal, and a tasty way to get your Omega-3 fatty acids. Add a side of sauteed kale and some rice or quinoa.

This recipe calls for sun-dried tomatoes. Sasha used the refrigerated kind that is in a jar. This allows the tomatoes to be saturated in oil, adding to the flavor of the salmon. Sprinkle with capers for added decadence.

Ingredients:

1 salmon fillet

1/2 cup of sun-dried tomatoes

1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon pepper

Directions:

1. Place salmon fillet on a sheet of foil.

2. Sprinkle the lemon pepper evenly over the salmon fillet.

3. With a spoon, drizzle the sun-dried tomatoes and oil over the fillet until the fillet is covered.

4. Fold the foil inwards creating a cocoon for the salmon to cook in.

5. Allow the salmon to cook for about 30 to 40 minutes, or until the salmon flakes against a fork brushing the center of the fillet.

6. Optionally garnish with lemon and capers.