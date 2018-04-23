Review: No more clueless hikes

PlantSnap is an app developed and released in June of 2017 by Eric Ralls. What sets PlantSnap apart from other plant identifying apps is the speed it identifies any plant you scan.

Most other apps use crowdsourcing, which is when an expert reviews and identifies your plant, which can take a few days, even weeks, to get results back. PlantSnap provides nearly immediate results.

Ralls has had several past business ventures including: Cosmiverse, redOrbit, and GreenAtom, which he merged with Earth.com in 2016. PlantSnap links information from Earth.com to each plant you snap, providing a detailed account of everything you may need to know about the plant.

“There is currently a page for every plant on the planet with images and details, and we are working to do the same with animals. We publish roughly 15 new articles every day focused on science, nature and the environment,” Ralls said.

PlantSnap has a plant database of over 325,000 species and is able to recognize around 90 percent of all plant species on earth. It uses an algorithm that improves as more photos are added to its database.

PlantSnap is a great companion app for those who love the outdoors and want to know more about the local fauna.

“When aliens find us here, we want them to be able to go to Earth.com to find out everything they could possibly need to know about our planet,” Ralls said.

PlantSnap improves the more people buy it. PlantSnap should hit the 500,000 apps sold mark this spring. The app is available on the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store for $3.99.