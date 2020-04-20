Quarantine playlist part two: Jazz up boredom with music

Whether classical, rap, country or pop is your musical cup of tea, listening can be a great quarantine activity. Hanging out around the house, going for a drive or working out are all great situations enhanced with music.

Sending playlists and songs to friends and family can also be a way to connect with those you can’t see in person while talking about music together.

Next time you’re feeling bored or simply want to jazz up quarantine life, consider listening to these quarantine playlists.

Spotify Top 10 Most Popular Songs 2020:

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish

“Say So” by Doja Cat

“Falling” by Trevor Daniel

“Rare” by Selena Gomez

“Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga

“What A Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers

UAA student suggestions:

“The Show Goes on” by Lupe Fiasco — “They’re singing about how the show must go on and I feel like everyone should have that mindset right now,” nursing major River Skareen said.

Journalism major Ashley Hansen’s suggestions:

“La Vie En Rose” by Louis Armstrong — “This is my favorite song of all time and jazz just slaps. It’s so soothing and Louis Armstrong is the man.”

“Almost There” from Princess and the Frog — “It is a bop.”

Business major Roy Franklin’s suggestions:

“Fruit Punch” by Kaiydo — “I like this song because it has a good vibe and an uplifting mood to it.”

“Mooo!” by Doja Cat — “This one is funny and reminds me of times where you’re with friends and just having a good time.”

KRUA’s music manager Zach Smith-Brookins’ suggestions:

JFDR (artist) — “She is really good. She’s another electro artist that I really enjoy.”

Trace Mountains (artist) — “For those who prefer indie, the band just released an album that is phenomenal; it’s called ‘Lost in Country.’”

NNAMDI (artist) — “For those who like hip-hop, I recommend NNAMDI. He is a hip-hop artist who released his latest album ‘BRAT’ a couple weeks ago.”