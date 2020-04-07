Quarantine Playlist: Boost your mood with music during the hunker down

If you’re looking to boost your mood with an entertaining activity while hunkering down, music is a good option. Music can have powerful psychological effects — it can be relaxing, energizing and stress relieving, according to verywellmind.com.

A 2013 study proved that music is able to soothe people who have been exposed to or are dealing with stressors. In the study, a group of people were exposed to a stressor and then took a psychological stress test. The participants either listened to the sound of water, relaxing music or nothing at all. Those who listened to music were able to recover from the stress faster than the others.

Another benefit of music is its ability to make people happier. In a 2007 study by Chamorro-Premuzic and Furnham, emotional, rational and background were found as the three distinct dimensions of musical use. Another study from 2012 concluded that people who intentionally tried to boost their moods with music actually felt happier in just two weeks.

“If you’ve ever felt pumped up while listening to your favorite fast-paced rock anthem or been moved to tears by a tender live performance, then you easily understand the power of music to impact moods and even inspire action,” according to a verywellmind.com article medically checked by Daniel B. Black.

In order to jazz up quarantine life, you might consider listening to music at home or while enjoying some no contact outdoor activities.

UAA student music suggestions:

Chika (artist) — “Chika is self-made and built a rap career on Instagram. Her flow is ill and unique and [she] totally owns it. She talks a lot [about] what it means to be an outsider and working hard for success. If you enjoy rap and like great come-up stories, [then] she’s a great listen,” political science major Teeana Nicholai said.

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons — “Great Song,” nursing major Emily Dulski said.

“How I Was Raised” by Lil Tecca — nursing major River Skareen suggested.

Real estate major John Anderson’s suggestions:

“Full Circle” by Quinn XCII

“Guilty Pleasure” by Bryce Vine

“123456” by Fitz and the Tantrums

“Come Hang Out” by AJR

KRUA’s music manager Zach Smith-Brookins’ suggestions:

Purity Ring or EDEN, AKA The Eden Project (artists) — “They are both these indie-electro artists that have a lot of relaxing instrumentals and just great songs,” Smith-Brookins said in an email.

Riz La Vie (artist) —“I recommend Riz La Vie for those who like less electro and more lyrical music,” Smith-Brookins said.

Harpers Farce (artist) — “If you like sci-fi prog-rock, check out Harper’s Farce. They are a local band that has been around since 2015,” Smith-Brookins said.