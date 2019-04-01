Put some chocolate into your spring

Who doesn’t love a big, chocolate bunny for Easter? Just in time for the holiday, give a sweet treat to family or friends (or keep it for yourself!), made with some extra TLC.

The Culinary Arts and Hospitality Administration division at UAA is holding a chocolate workshop for all students to learn how to make some divine chocolate treats.

Kellie Puff, professor for baking and pastries, will be leading the event for the first time. There will be information on prepping and buying molds, finding the difference between high and low-quality chocolates, the process of tempering chocolates, casting and then, of course, sampling.

Solid, chocolate bunnies and filled eggs, replicating Cadbury Eggs and Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, will be made at the workshop.

“I did that for my kids years ago. I started making their candies for Easter so I thought it would be fun to share that with [students],” Puff said.

These chocolate workshops were normally held by Chef Vern Wolfram for years during his tenure at UAA, but have not been back since his retirement in May of 2018.

“This event will give folks in Anchorage the opportunity to meet Chef Puff and learn about chocolate,” Rachel Epstein, special events coordinator for the Campus Bookstore, said. “I am very glad that events with the UAA Culinary Arts and Hospitality [department] are continuing after Chef Vern [Wolfram] and Timothy Doebler have retired.”

If you’re curious about other delicacies made by culinary students, check out Lucy’s for lunch Tuesday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can also purchase a snack on the way to class from their recently-opened bakery cart. The cart is run three days a week: Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 a.m. in front of Lucy’s in Cuddy Hall. They will even start selling the chocolate treats taught at the workshop around Easter time.

The chocolate workshop with Chef Puff will be held on the second floor of the UAA Campus Bookstore on Thursday, April 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.