Protest Takes Center Stage at 2018 Iditarod

Robin O’Donoghue is a member of Generation Action and Drag + at UAA.

On March 3, at the ceremonial start of the 2018 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, it wasn’t only dogs and mushers that were capturing the attention of spectators on Fourth Avenue. Protesters from a group called the “Alaska Rising Tide” dangled a large 18-by-18 foot sign reading “FLUSH JIM MINNERY – #NOONPROP1” from the third floor of the Easy Park, parking garage at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and D Street.

“There is a ton of international and national attention at the Iditarod and so we thought it would be a very good opportunity to draw attention to a very discriminatory proposition,” Jeff Chen said.

Chen is a member of the grassroots organization, Alaska Rising Tide and one of the demonstrators who held the banner off of the parking garage at the race.

“When discrimination comes up I think it’s important to draw attention to it, especially individuals who are wanting to discriminate,” Chen said.

Minnery, who has served as president of the Alaska Family Council since 2006, also serves as the chairman for Yes on 1 Protect Our Privacy.

“People immediately started to take the sign down, within minutes,” Chen said. “The parking garage manager said they didn’t want the sign there.”

Easy Park spokeswoman, Melinda Gant, said that signage must be approved before being posted on their properties.

“We don’t allow any form of advertising or display that doesn’t go through our approval process and our agencies… that sign would fall under the category of advertising,” Gant.

Easy Park regularly removes stickers, flyers, posters, advertising and other forms of graffiti from the facility.

“We own our own property,” Gant said.

While Easy Park serves the public, the three parking garages Easy Park owns in Anchorage are private property.

Gant said that due to the purpose of the garages, people are typically not allowed to assemble or loiter in or around the garage.

“Iditarod is a little different because the garage is one of the best views of Fourth Avenue and lots of people like to watch the event from there,” Gant said.

Jim Minnery and the Alaska Family Council could not be reached for comment on the protest.