PrideFest 2018 is ‘more than a rainbow’

Anchorage PrideFest will take place from June 9-16. Here is a rundown of events happening in June. This year, the theme of PrideFest 2018 is “Next Generation – More than a Rainbow.”

The staff of Identity, Anchorage’s LGBT center, have been preparing for the months’ festivities and creating youth centered events for LGBT youth, such as “Drag Queen Story Time” at the Anchorage Public Library on June 6.

“The library has a story time about once a month… [and] in the spirit of Pride [they] reached out to us to see if we would be interested in putting on a themed storytime,” Brooks Banker, Identity’s youth program manager, said.

“It’s gonna be a fun time… what we’re doing is creating a space of opportunity for kids to be comfortable, confident and be themselves,” Banker said.

Free confidential STD testing will be taking place on June 9 from noon – 6 p.m. at Identity’s center, located at 336 E. Fifth Ave.

“Drag Brunch: Pride Edition,” which will take place on June 10 at noon at Mad Myrna’s, is restricted to those who are 21 or older.

Additional events include the Pride Film Fest at Bear Tooth Theatrepub on June 11, the third annual 5k Rainbow Run on June 12, the Equality Parade and Pride Festival featuring over on hundred vendors at the Delaney Park Strip on June 16, and much more.

This year, Identity has chosen to bring up Ginger Minj, a nationally-known performer and former contestant who appeared on the seventh season of the reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ginger Minj is scheduled to perform alongside local drag performers from Mad Myrna’s at the festival at Delaney Park strip on June 16 and later in the evening at Williwaw, located at 609 F St.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming Ginger Minj to the last frontier,” Banker said.

For a full schedule of pride events and additional information visit alaskapride.org