Presidential Message – August 2018

Dear Seawolves,

The time has come when you feel the excitement of meeting new people, facing new challenges and getting closer to your goals. Here at USUAA, Union of Students of the University of Alaska Anchorage, we are thrilled about the beginning of the semester. I, Geser Bat-Erdene, along with Clare Baldwin will be serving as the USUAA leadership for this academic year. We are a student-led governing body that aims to provide services for you.

This summer, we have been busy meeting with members of the administration, faculty and community to discuss our main goals for the upcoming year. In the past, USUAA has successfully advocated for initiatives such as a sustainable university budget, continuation of Alaska Performance Scholarship (APS), Alaska Education Grant (AEG) and the increase of student worker pay.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, we will focus on:

Advancing the culture of Title IX

Increasing transparency in the student fees review cycle

Promoting awareness of food insecurity and homelessness

Upcoming events:

Sept. 20, 2018 – Red Zone Launch Party

Sept. 27, 2018 – UAA Career Networking Night

Oct. 5, 2018 – USUAA Homecoming Dance – Carnival

USUAA is thrilled to welcome new Chancellor Cathy Sandeen, and we are excited to be working closely with her in the future. If you are you interested in joining USUAA, there are currently open senator and delegate seats, as well as open positions on a number of boards and committees across campus. Find more information and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or at usuaa.org to stay up to date with what is happening.

Sincerely,

Geser Bat-Erdene

UAA Student Body President

(907) 786-1206 | usuaa.president@alaska.edu