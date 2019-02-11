Photos, art wanted for Parking Services’ contests

It’s a while from now, but soon enough, it’ll be August and the fall semester will begin. And after registering for classes, there’s another thing most students will have to obtain: a parking permit. Parking permits can be a bit pricey, but luckily, every year UAA Parking Services holds an annual photography contest where students can win a free annual or semester parking pass.

The guidelines and rules are pretty simple: no recognizable faces, photos must be taken on campus and no filters or editing may be added to the photos. UAA students, staff and faculty are all encouraged to participate. The photos must be taken by the entrant, who can submit up to three photos each, with a new form per submission.

The contest is a way for students to explore UAA’s campus, have an opportunity to submit their photography and have a chance to see their photo on their own parking permit next year. Past winners have entered photos of UAA buildings, sculptures, wildlife and classrooms, among many other areas.

“It is truly an opportunity for each artist to make photos around their own area of interest,” Glenna Muncy, UAA Parking Services director, said.

In 2018, Suzanne Snyder shot a picture of a moose dawdling on campus, which won first place.

A judging panel will pick four total winners; first place wins an annual parking pass, and three runner-ups will win a semester parking pass.

The deadline for this contest is Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced March 5. The full list of rules, along with the submission form is available by searching for UAA Parking Services or by visiting bit.ly/parkingphoto2019.

If there’s another medium of art that’s more enticing for you, Parking Services and People Mover are teaming up for The Platinum Partnership Art Exhibit 2019. This is a part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of UPass, the collaboration between UAA and People Mover.

“This is the first year we did the Platinum Partnership Art Exhibit,” Brandon Moore, UAA Parking Services marketing coordinator, wrote in an email. “As for the Parking Services photo contest, that has taken place since 2007.”

The rules for the Platinum Partnership are quite simple too: 8.5 x 11 of any two-dimensional art that captures a “positive aspect” of public transportation.

If selected by People Mover staff, the artist will have their print on the 2019 People Mover’s Ride Guide. However, all the photos will be displayed on Facebook and the photo that receives the most likes will win a “Hungry Artist Award” and a gift card to Blaine’s Art Supply and the Spenard Roadhouse.

The deadline for this contest is Feb. 20. For the full rules and entry form, search for “Parking Services Call for Art” or visit bit.ly/2D8ds1v.