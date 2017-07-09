About
Contact
Hiring
News
The Edge Update
Features
College Cookbook
Prof-iles
A&E
Anchorage Food Quest
Foreign Film Fanatic
Record Review
Sports
Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Cross Country
Gymnastics
Hockey
Skiing
Track & Field
Volleyball
Advertise
Digital Paper
Search
The Northern Light
About
Contact
Hiring
News
All
The Edge Update
Features
Interim Chancellor Samuel Gingerich assists in leadership transition
News
Handling bears and other wildlife: What you need to know
News
Phishing Awareness Program seeks to decrease number who succumb to email…
News
The Edge Update: High Alaskan unemployment, Amazon in the real world…
Features
All
College Cookbook
Prof-iles
Features
Undergraduates study swallow colony on base
Features
Mount Marathon race introduces old and new champions
Basketball
Father-son duo to kick off 2017-18 basketball season
Features
The future of trail races with the bear epidemic
A&E
All
Anchorage Food Quest
Foreign Film Fanatic
Record Review
A&E
Local movie makers screen their first feature film
A&E
Goosefest returns for its third annual celebration
A&E
‘The Look of Silence’ goes where ‘The Act of Killing’ couldn’t
A&E
What’s the hullabaloo at the Hugh McPeck art gallery?
Sports
All
Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Cross Country
Gymnastics
Hockey
Skiing
Track & Field
Volleyball
Basketball
Father-son duo to kick off 2017-18 basketball season
Features
The flying gymnast: Marie-Sophie Boggasch takes on the Alaskan sky
Features
UAA’s 2007-08 Men’s basketball team — Where are they now?
Women’s Basketball
Athletics recruitment continues as 2017 seasons approach
Advertise
Digital Paper
Features
Photo Story: Swallow Study
By
Levi Brown
-
July 9, 2017
Photos by Jay Guzman
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Edit with Live CSS
//Logo// .td-main-page-wrap { padding-top: 12px } .td-header-sp-logo img { top: 15px; margin-top: -012px; margin-bottom: -6px } .td-header-sp-logo img { max-width: 1100px } //Menu// .td-header-gradient:before { display: none } .td-theme-wrap .td-mega-menu .td-next-prev-wrap a { border-color: #ffffff; } //Front Page// //Featured Stories Shadow// .td-grid-style-1.td-hover-1 .td-module-thumb a:last-child:before { height: 100% } .td-grid-style-1 .td-module-thumb a:last-child:before { background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(0, 0, 0, .0) 10%, rgba(0, 0, 0, .9) 100%) } //Featured Stories Category Tags// .td-grid-style-1.td-hover-1 .td-post-category { padding-bottom: 4px } //Social// .td-social-list { margin-top: 004px; margin-bottom: -25px; } //Trending// .td-trending-now-wrapper { height: 20px } .td-magazine .td-trending-now-title { line-height: px; padding-top: 0px; } //Blocks// .td_block_template_10 .td-block-title { margin-top: 000px; } .block-title { margin-top: 000px; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 30px; } //Prev. & Next Buttons// .td-next-prev-wrap a { margin-right: 30px; width: 30px; height: 30px; line-height: 30px; text-align: middle; border: 1px solid #ffffff; font-size: 12px; color: #000000 } //Category Pages// .td_category_template_4 .td-category-siblings .td-category a { border: 0px; padding: -08px } //Footer// .td-image-gap-5 { margin: 5px } .td-footer-instagram-container .td-footer-instagram-title { display: none } aside.td_block_template_10.widget.widget_text { display: none }