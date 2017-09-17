‘Omnion’ by Hercules and Love Affair: A Different Side of EDM

Dance music in the modern day and age has become a convoluted art form. Over the past decade or so, it has expanded from a genre that was fairly formulaic to one which wholly encompasses music that breaks the constructs, such as EDM and dubstep.

“Omnion” by Hercules and Love Affair harks back to a simpler time. More like Daft Punk than Calvin Harris, it vibes like your favorite ’80s electronic album. The bass thumps hard, the synthesizer is used liberally and it’s a rocking good time. One thing that strikes is the lack of vulgarity on the album.

Hercules and Love Affair recognize the fact that rappers have dominated recent chart-topping dance records; they choose to go the alternate route and elect to utilize mainly singing on the album. It’s clean and very wholesome, something that is refreshing in a time where rappers throw swear words down over beats that sound like blender noises. The whole thing is smooth, clean and reminds us that not everything has to be explicit to be fun.

Everything from “Controller,” a heavy club banger from the start, to “Wildchild,” a slow burner that evolves into something larger than life, it hooks you in and is a nonstop EDM rush. If you’re looking for something different than what you hear on the radio, look no further than “Omnion.”

4.5/5