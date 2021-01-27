New UAA Intern Chancellor: Bruce Schultz

On Dec. 14 former Chancellor Cathy Sandeen sent out an email saying her final goodbyes to UAA students and staff. Shortly after, interim president Pat Pitney appointed Bruce Schultz as interim chancellor for UAA. This appointment started on Jan. 4, 2021.

“He was instrumental in preparing the UAA community to address the critical issues it faces. He will be a huge asset to UAA as to the University of Alaska system, and I’m happy to welcome into the leadership team,” Pitney said in the UAA News.

The new intern chancellor has a bachelor’s degree in international business and German, a master of education in student affairs administration in higher education as well as a doctorate in educational and organizational leadership.

Schultz started his career in 1992 when he was the administrative coordinator for UAA. He also served as vice chancellor for student affairs since 2009.

Schultz stated that he is honored to serve as UAA’s interim president, and is looking forward to advance UAA’s mission, according to a UAA News article

“This University plays a vital role in educating the people of Alaska and ensuring communities across the state. I look forward to ensuring UAA continues with the progress we have achieved under the leadership of outgoing Chancellor Sandeen until we welcome UAA’s next chancellor in the coming months,” Schultz said in a UAA News article.

After the civil unrest at the Capitol Building in Washington DC on Jan. 6, Schultz had some things to say about it.

- Advertisement -

“Discovery, inquiry and civil discourse are the pillars upon which our university stands. We must work to maintain those pillars and condemn violence at every turn.” He said in an email received by all UAA students on January 7th 2021.

Pitney is said to make a permanent selection for chancellor in the spring of 2021.