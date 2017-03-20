¡Muy caliente! Customizable hot sauce

Spice up your life with this homemade hot sauce recipe. Made to be flavorful, but also pack heat, this hot sauce is easy and simple to make.
Ingredients:
1 jalapeno pepper
4 serrano peppers
1 tablespoon of salt
1 cup of vinegar
Directions:
1. In a sealable container, add diced peppers, salt and vinegar.
2. Seal the container and put in a cool dry play for four days to age.
3. After four days, remove ingredients and place in a blender or food processor and mix until all ingredients are incorporated.
4. Place back in container or in a new container to store.