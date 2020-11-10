Movie Analysis: ‘The Hunger Games’

With everything happening in the world, I don’t think people can help but wonder what’s going to happen next. Will we enter a dystopian future? With how 2020 is going, would you really be surprised? That’s why this week’s movie analysis is all about “The Hunger Games.”

“Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death,” according to IMDB.

“The Hunger Games” was released on March 23, 2012. It was co-written and directed by Garry Ross. Suzanne Collins, the author of the book series this film was based on, also worked as a co-writer.

“The Hunger Games” stars Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorn.

Katniss Everdeen is a girl from district 12 who is great at hunting and is the main provider for the Everdeen family. Peeta Mellark is the local baker in district 12 and has been in love with Katniss even before they got in the hunger games. Gale is Katniss’s best friend, and he often talks about their plans to leave into the woods together with their family.

This film is an adaptation of the first book in the“Hunger Games” trilogy. The second and third books, “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay,” were also adapted into films.

“The Hunger Games” grossed about $694 million and it was the first film to ever gross over $400 million that wasn’t distributed by the big six studios. The big six refer to the six major film studios in Hollywood: Twentieth Century Fox, Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers, Columbia Pictures and Universal Pictures.

- Advertisement -

The film has won over 30 awards and has been nominated for 44. Some of the awards include Best Film in 2012 from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films in 2013. Lawrence also won Best Actress in The Empire Awards in the same year.

This is a fun fact from the IMDB Fun Facts Page:

“Hemsworth, and Lawrence all had to dye their hair brown to match their characters even though they are naturally blond. On the other hand, Hutcherson had to dye his hair blond because he is a natural brunette.”

When “The Hunger Games” came out when I was in middle school I always thought I was Katness because I loved being in the woods and I was okay with a bow and arrow. She has inspired a whole generation to fight against evil no matter how big it is through her courageous and selfless acts, including me.

Before going to UAA, I was in the Film and Audio class at King Technical Highschool. The last time I saw The Hunger Games, it was in middle school, so it was really interesting to look at this film in a new and more analytical light. Now that I look at things through a filmmaker’s lens, I’ve noticed things that I had never seen before. My favorite scene is during the first few moments when the characters enter the arena. You really get to see the tributes attack each other brutally. That viciousness accompanied by a jarring camera movement lets the audience figure out what happened to the tributes that got to the middle of the arena first.

After watching “The Hunger Games” again, I didn’t notice how haunting the scores. The music in a film usually sets the tone and everything visual ties together with what you’re hearing. The hymn that Katniss sings to her sister and Rue is so beautiful and calming and it’s a great little distraction from the horror that you’re seeing.

I won’t spoil anything for you here, but there is a scene where through all the chaos of the fighting there is a little glimmer of hope. My favorite line from the film is “Hope is the only thing stronger than fear,” and I think we could really use some of that in the world right now.

Do you have any recommendations on what films I should look into next? Send your suggestions to [email protected]