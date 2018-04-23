Moonwalk into the 80’s with the AE Club

On April 28, grab your leg warmers and head over to the Social Sciences Building for the AE club’s annual ‘80s Fun Run/Dance/Walk. The club focuses on hands on experience, community service and raising money for Habitat for Humanity.

The event, consisting of two run options, is also a costume contest and offers opportunities to learn popular dances from the past. Participants choose to run one of two courses: a timed 5K or a personal paced 5K Fun Run that includes six stops for dancing.

Both courses take runners across the UAA campus. This year’s schedule includes stops at Cuddy Hall, the Alaska Airlines Center and the Health Sciences Building, with two dance moves presented at each.

Members of the AE club will be waiting at each stop to demonstrate dances, like the MC Hammer, the running man and the moonwalk. Participants then mimic the dance through a dance zone indicated by cones, and continue to the next stop.

David Chamberlain, senior mechanical engineering major and AE club member, is helping with the run for his second year.

“My favorite part of the run is talking to the people who participate. The energy they bring definitely makes me proud to be a part of these events,” Chamberlain said. “Also, there are some great ‘80s costumes that people show up in.”

The ‘80s Fun Run/Dance/Walk is one of the many fundraising events put on by the AE club. According to their web page, the AE club has collectively completed over 15,000 hours of service and raised more than $12,000 for the Anchorage Habitat for Humanity.

Chong Her, a mechanical engineering major in his fourth year at UAA, says the club is about having fun while making a difference in the community.

“The mission of the club is to have a positive impact on people’s lives,” Her said. “[Last year’s run] was fun and went really well. My favorite part of the event was hearing and seeing everyone having fun.”

At the end of the event, medals are handed out to everyone who finishes, along with door prizes.

The ‘80s Fun Run/Dance/Walk begins at the Social Science Building at 12 p.m. on April 28, with music starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online through AEclubUAA.com, or in person at 3890 University Lake Drive, suite 110. An extra $5 is charged for day-of registration.

Strollers are allowed, and pets are prohibited. Bibs can be picked up the morning of the event.