Managing finals stress with the help of a few apps

Help take away some of the stresses of finals with a few mobile apps that feature different types of stress management, from meditation to homework planners and coloring.

Organization:

School Planner

School Planner is a homework management app that allows students to input assignments to get reminders and alerts. The app has a clean design, color code options and a recording feature for lectures. It also features Google Drive backup of items such as agendas, videos and written documents. School Planner is available for download at the Google Play Store.

myHomework Student Planner

myHomework Student Planner is a homework app by Apple universal to iPhones, Apple watches and iPads. The app is free to download on Google Play and the App Store and also offers extra paid features, such as syncing to other platforms and access to the myHomework website. The free version includes tracking classes, assignments and reminders on an easy-to-use interface.

Any.do

For a basic, everyday planner for lists and reminders, download Any.do from Google Play or the App Store. The app features list sharing between users, which can be organized in sub-genres. It also has reminders, such as missed calls, monthly, weekly or daily recurring events and follow-up reminders. The app is free and compatible with Google Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Slack.

Relaxation:

Calm

Calm is a meditation app that creates an individually-tailored anxiety program for users after they answer a few simple questions. It is free to use for a 30-day trial period. The free trial version includes hundreds of guided meditations for beginners lasting around 30 minutes, as well as longer options for more experienced users. The meditations can have a specific focus, such as stress, relationship problems or sleep issues. There are also sleep stories to help the user fall asleep to a calming story. After 30 days, the Calm app costs $70 annually, but the free trial is long enough to use during finals week and the holiday season. Downloads are available at Google Play and the App Store.

Self Help to Manage Anxiety (SAM)

Self Help to Manage Anxiety, or SAM, is a free app designed to help users modify the way they think in order to try to reduce their anxiety. The app allows the user to design their own stress management tool kit by asking themselves simple, reflective questions and completing exercises with a display of calming colors and a simple interface. The app is free for Android and iOS users. Downloads are available at Google Play and the App Store.

Colorfy

Colorfy is an adult coloring app that offers numerous design pages, such as mandalas, animals and varying patterns. Works can be shared with other users and displayed on the colorify website. Colorfy offers a wide variety of color palettes to choose from, including gradient colors. Downloads are available for free at the App Store and Google Play.

Looking forward:

Countdown lite

Countdown lite is an app that tracks the number of days until important events such as vacations, graduations and birthdays. There is a widget available so the countdown is visible anytime on a phone. Events can be color and picture customized and are also shareable with a code. Downloads are available for free at the App Store and Google Play.