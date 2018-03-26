Lineup of April’s First Friday events

This upcoming First Friday, April 6, there are a plethora of events taking in and around Anchorage, with four events taking place on the UAA campus.

Alaskan author David Brown presents “Shadowing Dizzy Gillespie” accompanied by live jazz music in the loft of the UAA bookstore, 3211 Providence Drive from 4 to 6 p.m.

The UAA Bookstore notes the event is for everyone to come and listen to stories, hear live music with the UAA Jazz Combo, eat pizza and more.

From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a student recital, also taking place at the UAA Fine Arts Building in Recital Hall Room 150. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Following the student recital, from 6 to 10 p.m. also in the Recital Hall, Standing Together Against Rape will be hosting “Stand Strong for STAR.” The event seeks to create a fun and family friendly environment to empower survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness.

The event will feature games, a silent auction, performances and an open mic starting at 7:30 p.m., hosted by FreeQuency, a spoken word artist and activist from New Orleans. The event is free to attend with a $5 donation suggested.

Also at UAA, “New Dances” will also be taking place in the UAA Fine Arts Building – Room 129, Harper Studio from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The event will feature a showcase of seven choreographers and 30 performers for a dance packed evening put on by the UAA Dance Program. Tickets are available at artsuaa.com

Anchorage-based psychedelic funk rock trio SunDog will be taking to the Out North Radio stage, 411 W. Fourth Ave., for an April First Friday concert. The event is part of KONR Studio Sessions, a monthly live concert series. The event is free and open to the public.

SSP Studio and Gallery will be hosting a free First Friday photography exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m. located at 2217 E. Tudor Road. According to the gallery’s website, attendees should be prepared to experience “thought provoking, intriguing and mind blowing art.”

Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage, 415 E St., will be hosting a First Friday comedy showcase featuring a completely new comedy lineup. This 21 and up event is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Midnight Sun Cafe, 245 W. Fifth Ave. will be featuring an exhibition of artwork by Emily Gelino-Bequette from 5 to 7 p.m. The Wasilla-based artist describes her work as “earthy, colorful, and elegant.” The event is sponsored by the Midnight Sun Cafe and Easy Park.

The Anchorage International Film Festival and E Street Theater will be hosting a screening of “Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise” at the E Street Theater 315 E St., from 6 to 9 p.m. The film, directed by Jennifer Townsend, is said to take viewers “on a dramatic and exciting ride.” Tickets are available at the door for $10.

Bernies’ Bungalow Lounge at 626 D St. will be hosting an exhibition of the work of photographer Heidi Kroll of “Eyes Wide Open” starting at 5 p.m. Kroll, who was a photojournalist for the military for 15 years, only recently transitioned to sharing her artistic vision with others, believing Alaska to be the best place to do that, according to her biography.