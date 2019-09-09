Letter to the editor: Promoting economic growth through Upstart Internships

The total number of internships a student completed as an undergrad is one of the major predictors of initial outcomes, according to the NACE Center for Career Development and Talent Acquisition. This, combined with the fact that participation in multiple internships in college helps students secure employment within six months of graduation, begs the question: why wouldn’t you apply for one of these programs? Especially considering each position pays $18 an hour.

UA’s Center for Economic Development understands that startups are the new growth of the economy, which is why we are hiring seven interns for our Upstart Internships Program, which places students in two different areas of focus: startups and research programs.

Interested in learning the ins and outs of manufacturing and organizing a shop? Alpine Fit — an Alaska-based apparel company — is seeking an intern to assist with creating economically and responsibly-sourced materials.

If you’re an engineering student, you could be mentored by The Launch Company, which specializes in all of your rocket-launching needs, or Gennaker Systems, which develops autonomous drones capable of flying between remote villages and regional hubs.

Fascinated with code? LegalVerse — a software as a service company — is looking for a programmer, CS/MIS/Math, ready to work on a high-risk, high-reward project.

If selected for a research focus, students will learn from CED’s analysts as they dig into work that will inform Alaska’s energy future. All participants will have the opportunity to engage in impactful projects that will not only build their resumes, but further their understanding of Alaska’s economy.

The application deadline for CED’s internships is Sept. 15. Apply for the startups’ focus at bit.ly/2k5n8kQ or the research focus at bit.ly/2lz3MFa.

- Advertisement -

Sam Davenport

UA Center for Economic Development