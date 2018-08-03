Letter from the editor: Your future is waiting for you

When I started my collegiate journey at UAA in 2014, I didn’t know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life because let’s be real, who knows that at 18? Well, some of you reading this, I’m sure, but I didn’t. I honestly didn’t want to be in college (sorry, mom and dad) and thought that UAA was going to be temporary.

I realized soon after I started my freshman year that I needed a job because your girl was broke. A friend had told me that he knew the editor of the student newspaper, The Northern Light, and that he would put in a good word for me. I always had enjoyed writing in high school and had even been published in a local newspaper, but I never considered journalism as a career opportunity.

I applied to the newspaper on a whim and was pleasantly surprised when I got a call requesting an interview for a reporter position.

Fast forward four years later, and I’m still here. If you would have told me where I would be in 2018, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Applying to The Northern Light opened so many doors for me. I’ve been lucky enough to travel to journalism conferences and work with fellow students to create a quality product every week. Because of this job, I’ve interned at two local media outlets. Most importantly (and the corniest), I have gotten to know so many people in the UAA community and made friends that will last a lifetime. I love this college and the opportunities that it gives for students who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.

If you take anything away from this letter, take this piece of advice: get involved. Join a club or Greek life organization. Start a radio show on KRUA. Become a senator for USUAA. Heck, if there isn’t a club that you see yourself fitting into, you can create your own. There is absolutely nothing standing in your way except yourself.

Now, get out there, Seawolves! Your future is waiting for you.