Letter from the editor: 30 years of Seawolf stories

In 1988, UAA and the Anchorage Community College merged, and two student newspapers combined to form one: The Northern Light. The first issue came out September 19, 1988. Fast forward 30 years later, through staff turnover and many masthead changes and we’re still here.

For three decades, this newspaper has been a stepping stone for many young journalists to discover their passion. The Northern Light has had former editors go on to work for the top newspapers and stations in Alaska and even for The New York Times.

We still have talented individuals working hard to produce a quality product each week for the students, staff and faculty of this university. Despite decreased enrollment and student fees, we have found ways to deliver the news and events to the university body. Despite the challenges we face, we are entirely dedicated to covering relevant and university news as long as you’ll let us.

In April, The Northern Light won 11 awards at the 2018 Alaska Press Club Award Ceremony, including best weekly newspaper and best media website, a record-breaking number which put UAA’s student-run newspaper above other Anchorage newspapers. So, whether this is the first issue of The Northern Light that you’ve ever read or the 500th, thank you. Thank you for supporting student journalism, and thank you for supporting us.

Now, what’s a 30th birthday without any celebration? We hope that you will join us. For additional information, visit our Facebook page.

Lunch with the Legends: A Chat with TNL Alum (Monday, Sept. 17 from 2 – 3 p.m.)

- Advertisement -

Wake up and Smell the Copy (Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – noon)

Pizza and the Press: A Conversation with Local Journalists (Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 3 – 4 p.m.)

TNL Tabling (Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. – noon)

The Red Zone Launch Party and Sexy Jeopardy (Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.)