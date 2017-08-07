Late nights: The best places to study around the university area

Studying is an essential part of student life and distractions can severely impair your ability to focus and get your work done. Finding a good place to study can greatly improve your ability to focus, learn, retain information and improve the speed at which you can perform your research. Ultimately, the best place for you to study is the place where you find yourself able to concentrate the best and get your work done.

When looking for a place to study on campus, many students prefer the library for a plethora of reasons, varying from its location to the dorms, the computers or just the calming atmosphere.

“Usually I go to the sky bridge closest to the library, that’s the one I like the most cause there’s a lot of privacy there, or just the library in general,” Hayley Hannah, undeclared major, said.

The library is open late for UAA students and during finals, they extend their hours to 2 a.m.

“When I study, it’s usually at the library, cause it’s quiet and they’re open until 11 p.m., so it’s perfect,” Patrick Newman, physical education major, said.

For those who don’t fancy the library, there are a multitude of alternatives on or near campus.

“One of my favorite spots is upstairs in the art building,” Jamie Logan, sociology major, said. “There are like three little cubbies where you can plug your computer like in the library, and it’s really nice and quiet there too.”

Many people who attend UAA don’t live on campus, but there are plenty of spots near or around UAA to go.

“During finals week, I really like the library because it’s open till 2 a.m. I’ll study in the library until 2 a.m. and after I’d go to Village Inn which is off campus. They’re open 24 hours a day, they have outlets, you can order food or coffee, which is nice,” Serina Wesson, civil engineering major, said.

During the semester Village Inn can get very busy, as many students have this as their prime late night study spot destination. Denny’s is another 24-hour breakfast establishment that many college students venture to.

“Regularly during the semester, I study at the ANSEP building a lot because I’m an ANSEP student. Both of the engineering buildings are very nice, so I study there sometimes and ConocoPhillips, the Kaladis in the Social Sciences Building and Black Cup Coffee off campus, or any coffee shop really,” Wesson said. “I used to go to Leroy’s until the wifi went out. It’s really nice there, sometimes they’d even give me free coffee cause I show up so often. They saw me there studying for like four hours and they were like, ‘Oh no girl, you’re not allowed to pay for this coffee, it’s on us.'”

Coffee shops like Black Cup and Cafe Loco Espresso are open until 10 p.m. and Boom! Coffee on Arctic is open 24 hours.

For the non-coffee lovers, try Golden Donuts on Tudor Rd which is open 24 hours except for Mondays and Sundays. Oriental Garden is open until 2 a.m. for those who like Asian cuisine with their homework.

No matter the destination, it’s up to the individual to chose where to study. For those who stay on campus or want to study on campus, there are various places to chose, from the library, the sky bridge or the fine arts building. Regardless of which type of study environment one desires, chances are there’s a perfect space waiting out there on campus.