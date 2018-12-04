It’s the last opportunity in 2018 to check out First Friday with a wintry walk downtown. There’s plenty to see and do, along with perhaps even picking up a holiday gift or two. The last First Friday of the year is Friday, Dec. 7.

“First Friday Art at Turnagain Brewing”

What: Two artists, Joel Loosli and Joe Kaneshiro, present their pop-art metal at Turnagain Brewing.

Where: Turnagain Brewing (7924 King St.)

When: 5 p.m.

“First Friday with BISCO + Music by Eets”

What: Uncle Leroy’s Coffee is hosting First Friday with art from BISCO and hip-hop, tri-pop music by Eets.

Where: Uncle Leroy’s Coffee (701 W. 36th Ave.)

When: 5 – 8 p.m.

“Artist First Friday, Steph Figarelle”

What: Steph Figarelle will present her artwork at Double Shovel Cider Company’s first First Friday.

Where: Double Shovel Cider Company (502 W. 58th Ave., Unit C)

When: 3 – 8 p.m.

“December First Friday”

What: Resolution Brewing Company’s First Friday consists of nightlife photography, “The Alaskan Nightlife,” from artist Sanjana Greenhill.

Where: Resolution Brewing Company (3024 Mountain View Drive)

When: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

“First Friday – Locals Only”

What: Shop at Skinny Raven Sports, featuring only local brands at the store. This event will feature Heather’s Choice, Alaska State Parks and Gnarly Mesa Photography.

Where: Skinny Raven Sports (800 H St)

When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

“December First Friday: Liquid Light + Amanda Kolstedt”

What: Heart of the City has it all at their First Friday event from art booths, Amanda Kolstedt’s new photography, Joy and Drew Motsinger with their Liquid Light art to holiday cookies, Christmas karaoke and hot cocoa.

Where: Heart of the City (411 W. 4th Ave)

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

“First Friday, December 7th at Fat Ptarmigan”

What: Grab a bite to eat and check out Joanie Havenner’s photography, which will be on display all month.

Where: Fat Ptarmigan (441 W 5th Ave., Ste 100)

When: 5 – 8 p.m.

“First Friday at the Museum”

What: As usual, the Anchorage Museum has plenty in store for their First Friday. From an art exhibit by Thomas Chung, celebrating the Eyes Closed Project, learning about Alaska climate change with Climate Conversations to traditional Inupiaq music, dancing and much more.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

When: Free admission from 6 – 9 p.m.