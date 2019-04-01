Kurgat, McCormick and Johnson set new records

The Seawolves continued their outdoor track season in California at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic and the Stanford Invite on March 29 and 30.

Repeat standout Caroline Kurgat was the only athlete to qualify for and run in the Stanford Invite on Friday night. In a highly competitive field of Div. I and professional athletes from around the world, Kurgat finished her 10,000 meter in 32:08.09. Not only did that put her at No. 5 overall at the meet, but it set the all-time NCAA Div. II record.

She improved the Div. II record time by 20 seconds that was set in 1988. Kurgat also holds the Div. II record for the indoor 3,000 meter and indoor 5,000 meter.

While Kurgat was competing at Stanford, the remainder of the Seawolves were competing in Hayward, CA at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic. The meet spanned over three days, with impressive results and record-breaking performances occurring both Friday and Saturday.

Former UAA volleyball player, Chrisalyn Johnson, competed and broke records both Friday and Saturday. Her first event was the triple jump, with a mark of 12.23 meters, Johnson placed first overall. Her jump was also good for the UAA school record, which she broke by nearly 10 inches.

On Saturday, Johnson continued in the long jump. With a jump of 5.85 meters, Johnson placed first. Again, she broke the school record with her jump, overtaking Karolin Anders mark which was set in 2014.

The men also produced several impressive field results.

- Advertisement -

Junior Chris Brake placed second in the high jump with a jump of 1.94 meters. He also placed second in the triple-jump with a jump of 14.07 meters.

In the pole vault, sophomore David Sramek finished sixth (4.50 meters) to tie his current own school record.

As for the running events, Friday started off with junior Vanessa Aniteye’s winning result in the 400-meter dash. With a time of 55.71 seconds, Aniteye won the event by nearly a whole second with the runner-up coming in at 56.45.

Junior D’Rhema Alston also competed in the 400-meter, producing a new personal best. At No. 23, Alston finish in 59.56 seconds.

Several UAA men competed in the 100-meter dash following the women’s 400-meter. Freshman Enrique Campbell was the top-scorer for the Seawolves. With a time of 11.06 seconds, he finished seventh.

The women then produced a 1-2 finish in the 400-meter hurdles. Junior Elena Cano finished first overall with a time of 1:03.72 with senior Yvonne Jeschke not far behind in second with a time of 1:05.14.

Following that, both the men’s and women’s 4x400m team posted impressive finishes.

With a team composed of Aniteye, Tylantiss Atlas, Marie Ries, and Danielle McCormick, the women placed first overall with a time of 3:44.20. The runner-up, Simon Fraser, was four seconds behind the Seawolves.

The men’s team of Nathanial Brunett, Oshane Hylton, Josh Jackman, and Daniel Remington ran a time of 3:22.82 which was good for second overall.

Many runners continued competing on Saturday.

In a field full of Seawolves, the women took on the 800-meter run. McCormick, Aniteye, Jeschke, Cano, Alston, Ruth Cvancara and Kate Kirby all competed.

McCormick finished first, in a time of 2:05.65, breaking her own school record. Cvancara was close behind, at 2:11.43 finishing 11th. Following her was Aniteye (2:13.52) in 21st, Jeschke (2:16.16) in 40th, Kirby (2:30.33) at 92nd, Cano (2:33.52) at 96th, and Alston (2:39.71) at 101st in a field of 105 athletes.

The men’s 800-meter was also full of Seawolves. Remington, Drew Johnson, Brock Helvey, and Declan Dammeyer all competed.

Johnson was the top-finisher for UAA, at 40th he finished in a time of 1:55.88. Behind him was Helvey (1:57.57) in 62nd, Remington (2:00.35) in 86th, and Dammeyer (2:02.23) in 105th out of 131 runners.

The final event before the Seawovles headed home was the 1-mile run. Sophomore Nancy Jeptoo placed No. 5 overall with a time of 4:58.47. In the men’s race, sophomore Felix Kemboi ran a time of 4:11.23, good for third overall, and Faisal Ibrahim at 10th with a time of 4:27.44.

The Seawolves will be back in action at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 18 and 19.