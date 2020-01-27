KRUA Top 30: Week of Jan. 19

This month has been great for new releases. Some notable indie bands that released new albums include Pinegrove’s “Marigold,” Of Montreal’s “UR FUN” and Bombay Bicycle Club’s “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.” Other notable releases this month outside of the indie scene include Mac Miller’s posthumous release “Circles,” Eminem’s surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By” and Halsey’s “manic.”

My favorite album added this week has to be “Marigold.” The album takes a more folksy approach than Pinegove’s past albums. Its overall instrumental style is calm but uplifting, while the lyrics set a more melancholy tone. It is a great album to listen to when you are feeling down.

Tyler Pinnell

KRUA music manager