Kick off the school year with live music, food and SNL comedy

Campus Kick-Off is a huge welcoming party for UAA freshman and returning students. It’s a great way to see what UAA has to offer and to socialize and connect with fellow colleagues. Bring some friends and your mom and dad because admission is free for everyone. Here’s what’s happening on Saturday, Aug. 25:

5 – 7:30 p.m.: The Cuddy Quad will be filled with UAA departments, student clubs, Greek life and other organizations for students to visit and maybe even snag a free t-shirt or other swag. A few more activities include the infamous Butt Sketcher Artist returning to draw students’ backsides, face painting, food for purchase, getting Wolfcards printed if needed and a photo booth. KRUA, the campus radio station, will provide a live DJ, too.

7:30 – 9 p.m.: Every year in the Wendy Williamson Auditorium, students fill in to catch a comedy show. This year will host “Writers of SNL Live” with Andrew Dismukes, Nimesh Patel and Steven Castillo.

9:30 – 11:30 p.m.: In the past, a movie showing on the green usually filled this time slot. This year, a new dance party where students can socialize and show off their moves will take place.

11:45 p.m.: Shuttles will be available to take students to the Fred Meyer on Northern Lights Boulevard.

Midnight – 2 a.m.: Fred Meyer opens its doors for only UAA students and offers special sales, food and prizes for a late night of fun until the last shuttle leaves for Gorsuch Commons at 2:30 a.m.

Shuttles will be available at Gorsuch Commons for students to take to Kick-Off starting at 4:30 p.m.