Kemboi headlines GNAC Championships for UAA track and field

The Seawolf indoor track and field teams both placed fifth out of 10 teams on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championships in Nampa, Idaho.

The Seawolves placed fifth at the championships, just two points behind fourth-place Simon Fraser, with a total score of 83. The Western Washington Vikings men team took home first place at a dominating 137 points and Concordia came in second with 87.

The weekend was highlighted by Felix Kemboi’s win in the 3,000-meter event. Kemboi crushed the race, posting a time of 8:31.50, which averages to 68 seconds per lap and around 4:30 per mile.

Kemboi has a history of success at UAA, winning the GNAC Freshman of the Year in 2017 with his win at the Ash Creek Invitational at Western Oregon University. He earned All-GNAC team along with All-GNAC Academic team in his sophomore campaign, with wins at the Western Washington Invitational in October of 2018, along with placing second at the NCAA West Regional in 2018-19, the highest out of any Seawolf.

Also helping the cause on the men’s side was David Sramek in the heptathlon, placing second. The heptathlon is a series of seven track and field events, all in one total category. Finishing first in the long jump and pole vault, Sramek picked up much-needed points for UAA for overall standings.

The women’s team finished with 65 points, led by Nancy Jeptoo and her 5-minute mile, good for second in the competition.

Jeptoo, a sophomore, won the mile before at the Seattle Pacific Last Chance qualifiers last February. She is also a two-time all-American in Cross Country after finishing 10th in the NCAA National Championships last Novemeber, along with finishing 36th in the 2018 Cross Country National Championships.

Though it is called the GNAC Regional Championships, it is not the last meet of the year for the Seawolves. Next on the schedule for the track and field teams is the Seattle Pacific Final Qualifier on Feb. 29 and the NCAA National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on March 13 and 14 to close out the indoor track and field season.

After the National Championships, UAA will begin the outdoor season just a week after the indoor season ends on March 20 and 21 with the Doris Heritage Track Festival in Seattle, Washington.

Look online at goseawolves.com for more information on upcoming Seawolf Athletics events.