Juried Student Art Show highlights talents from all majors

The 2018 UAA Juried Student Art Show opened its doors on April 12 and will remain open to the public to view until April 27. Pieces were selected for awards by juror David Mollett from University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Arts Department.

A juried art show is when a juror, normally someone with a lot of experience in the field, judges and rates works of art and decides which pieces are the best, according to their standards.

The juror for this years art show, David Mollett, is a Fairbanks resident and a faculty member at UAF. Mollett has had his artwork shown at most public exhibitions in Alaska, and is known for his “strongly delineated forms, bright colors, and tight structuring.” He owns and operates the Well Street Art Company in Fairbanks, a gallery for contemporary art.

“Each year we hire a new juror. We try to select new jurors based on their area of expertise to keep things varied every year,” Tyler Teese, student worker at the Hugh McPeck Gallery, said.

The Juried Student Art Show started around 30 years ago as a way to allow students to display their art in a public setting and to provide the chance to get feedback from professionals in the field.

“If you are going to be an artist, graphic designer, or musician, it is all about building a following,” Sarah Haley, student manager of the Hugh McPeck Gallery, said. “We really want to get students’ artwork out there so people can know who the artists are as they are graduating, they can build a portfolio, they have experience, they have had exhibitions, so it is ultimately giving them experience so that they can succeed in the future.”

Something that catches the attention of most participants, according to Haley, is the $500 prize that is awarded to the winning piece.

Artists in previous shows have ranged across art majors, to math and engineering majors.

“What is really nice about this is that everyone can submit a piece, it is not just limited to art majors,” Haley said.

Artists who submit their artwork can either choose to sell it after the show is over, or they can pick their piece up after the exhibition closes.

“The most expensive piece ever sold was sold for around $1,500. It was a very large life-like ceramic, so it took a lot of work to make it,” Haley said. “Artists like to see that there is a demand for their artwork.”

The Hugh McPeck Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Entrance to the gallery is free.