Jamborees, Hoop Classics, and Seawolves, oh my!

This past weekend was a busy one at the Alaska Airlines Center. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted events that took place Friday and Saturday.

The men’s team had Lake Superior State University, UAF and Northwood University compete with them in the Seawolf Jamboree.

California State University at Dominguez Hills, California State University at East Bay and UAF competed with the women’s team in the Seawolf Hoops Classic.

Head coach for the women’s basketball team, Ryan McCarthy, has been looking forward to this weekend.

“We’re excited for our home openers against California State East Bay and California State Dominguez Hills,” said McCarthy. “Our ladies had a great experience and time to grow this summer in Taiwan, and have worked extremely hard this preseason to play some exciting basketball. It should be another exciting year and a great weekend to see some UAA basketball.”

Beginning with the Seawolf Jamboree, LSSU kicked off the weekend with a win over UAF with a final score of 85-63 on Friday.

UAA’s men’s team competed against Northwood University Friday evening. Although it was a slow start in the first half with the Seawolves behind by 17 points at most, things started to turn around in the second half.

- Advertisement -

Tyler Brimhall landed 23 points in an effort to fill the gap, but it wasn’t enough. UAA ended up losing by six points with the final score being 83-77. This was the first home loss for the men’s basketball team.

Some other notable points were by Travis Adams, who scored 13 points, and Niko Bevens, who scored 11 throughout the game.

Assistant coach Shane Rinner has his own expectations for how he thinks the rest of the season will play out.

“I think our expectation is just that the guys continue to come to practice everyday and work hard and get better,” said Rinner. “It’s hard to know how we’re going to continue to progress, but if they work hard everyday then we’ll have a chance to definitely maximize the group.”

UAF had a victory for the women’s basketball team on Friday at the Seawolf Hoops Classic despite the earlier upset for the men’s team.

After a close game against CSU at Dominguez Hills, they were able to come out on top with a final score of 65-61.

Later on Friday night, the women’s basketball team competed against CSU at East Bay.

The tone was set for the rest of the night as a rebound from Sala Langi in the beginning of the first period put the ball in motion for UAA to get the lead.

CSU at East Bay wasn’t able to get close to taking the lead as they had 19 points by the start of the last period, and UAA had 32.

By the end of the game, UAA had an even bigger lead, and the final score was 48-32.

Next weekend, the men’s basketball team will be going against the South Dakota School of Mines at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The women’s basketball team will host the Division II Coast to Coast Classic on Friday and Saturday. Three new teams will be competing. Tickets can be purchased at goseawolves.com and the events can be followed live.