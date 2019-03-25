Hyderally captures conference title at MPSF Championships

Another UAA team completed their 2018-19 season over the weekend of March 23 after the gymnastics team competed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships. Their performances left the season on a positive note, setting new school records.

With the best performances in balance beam, UAA’s junior Sophia Hyderally and sophomore Hope Nelson placed No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Hyderally was able to win the overall title with a score of 9.900. Just 0.250 points behind her was Nelson with a 9.875.

Hyderally also posted a seventh-place finish in bars (9.825) and a 22nd place finish in floor (9.675).

Several other Seawolves performed in the top-20 for beam as well, including freshman Rachel Decious and sophomore Isabelle Fox. Decious posted a 9.825 to finish in a six-way tie, while Fox finished with a 9.775 to be in a three-way tie for 12th.

The Seawolves also had a top-scorer in floor with senior Kaylin Mancari finishing in a runner-up position. Mancari posted a new personal record of 9.900 to finish just 0.050 points behind the first-place finisher.

Mancari was excited about both her personal performances and her team.

“I got two new personal career highs in floor and in bars. I also placed second in the conference in floor,” Mancari said. “There were a lot of personal high scores, so it was a pretty good weekend for the team. Our coach also winning head coach of the year was great.”

In addition to Mancari’s floor performance, she scored a 9.700 in bars to placed No. 23.

However, ahead of her, junior Mackenzie Miller scored a 9.850 to place in a three-way tie for fourth and be the highest scoring Seawolf in bars. Junior Kennedy Green, sophomore Hope Nelson and Fox also made it in the top-20 for bars.

Green and Nelson tied 15th with a score of 9.775, while Fox trailed in at 19th with 9.750.

“I did not give the performance I wanted in our first rotation, but I knew I needed to make a strong comeback for the team. I know that my team will always have my back, and I was so happy that I was able to nail my bar routine for them,” Miller said.

In contrast, some of the younger gymnasts saw the most success in vault. Freshman Ali Marvel was the top UAA scorer, placing No. 9 with a score of 9.750. Behind her, sophomore Isabella Scalapino was the only other Seawolf to place in the top-20. She made it in a No. 17 with a score of 9.700.

In addition to all the individual events, Fox was the only Seawolf to compete in the all-around. With a score of 38.150, she placed seventh out of eight all-around athletes.

Head coach Tanya Ho was satisfied with some of the results, but not so thrilled for others.

“Aside from Kaylin [Mancari], we did not perform up to our capability on floor in the first rotation, so I was extremely impressed with our ladies’ ability to refocus and deliver some great gymnastics after that. Everyone was absolutely clutch in those final two rotations, especially Sophia and Hope on beam. This meet was a microcosm of the way our team stuck together and kept improving all season,” Ho said.

After the conclusion of the MPSF Championships, Ho was named MPSF Coach of the Year, as voted on by other conference coaches.

With the completion of the meet, the 2018-19 season is likely over for the majority of the team.

“I am so proud of this team, and everything we’ve accomplished this year. We had a bit of a rocky start in our first rotation, but we were able to come back and deliver some really great performances,” Miller said. “We have all worked so hard this whole season, and I’m so happy that we were able to close out the meet so strong. I’ve always known that this team is capable of such amazing things, and I’m so glad we were able to accomplish our goal of setting a new school record.”

The Seawolves gymnastics team will be back in action in January of next year.