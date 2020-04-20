‘Hunker down’ entertainment: UAA professor recommendations part two

Continuing from the list of entertainment recommendations from professors, here is what a few more are up to between Zoom meetings and grading.

Tara Lampert

Adjunct instructor of women’s studies

I’d recommend watching “Schitt’s Creek” — it’s been saving me during this time. “Schitt’s Creek” is about a wealthy family (think Kardashian-style) who lost everything and settled into a town called Schitt’s Creek (the town had been purchased by the father of the family as a joke for his son). In some ways, there are a lot of parallels to our current situation — the family feels “stuck” in this town and they are awaiting the day that they can leave it. However, over time, they come to find out that love prevails and it doesn’t necessarily mean they must have all of the finer things in life. The show has a quirky element of humor, glorious one-liners and an overall arch of happiness despite the particular circumstances.

Brian Cook

Chair and assistant professor of the Department of Theatre & Dance

I recommend the Netflix-limited series “The Confession Killer” about convicted murderer Henry Lee Lucas. In addition to covering the phenomenon of his confessing to the first 100, then 150, then over 500 murders, the documentary explores the human impulses and desires that allowed what became one of the largest hoaxes in history to be propagated, mostly by members of law enforcement. Lucas became notorious in the early 1980s as the most prolific serial killer ever caught, and the Texas Rangers were very proud to have apprehended him.

As the confessions continue, Lucas is given access to case files, maps and other evidence to help trigger his memory before he confessed to law enforcement officers from all over the country, who believed Lucas’ story and could then clear many murder cases by proving that Lucas was the killer. Eventually, newspaper reporters and other law enforcement officers began to suspect that Lucas was offering false confessions. He was receiving all sorts of special privileges for confessing, so he had ample cause to continue confessing and confessing and confessing. The battle to expose the truth and the legal fallout over the cases that were closed wraps up the documentary. The series offers a fascinating glimpse into a moment in history which has largely been forgotten.