How to stay active during the 2019-2020 school year

There are many ways to stay active and fit at UAA during the school year, including sports, classes and amenities to use on your own time.

Three intramural sports take place during the fall semester: co-ed volleyball, co-ed soccer and co-ed basketball. All intramurals are free and open to all UAA students and take place from Sept. 3-Nov. 19. Registration occurs between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12. Athletes can either create their own team or join an existing team.

Volleyball

Games take place every Monday or Tuesday from 9-10 p.m., and on some Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. at the Seawolf Sports Complex.

Basketball

Games are scheduled every Monday or Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Seawolf Sports Complex.

Soccer

Games take place every Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. at the Seawolf Sports Complex.

In addition to organized sports, there are many options on campus to stay active. UAA has many amenities in the Seawolf Sports Complex, such as a fitness center, olympic weight room, pool, stationary bike room, dance studio and ice rink.

For more information on intramural sports, amenities or schedules, visit “Recreation” at www.uaa.alaska.edu.

If you would prefer a set schedule while also getting college credit, the Health, Physical Education & Recreation Department offers many classes available for all UAA students.

Indoor classes available during fall semester 2019 include:

Fitness for Life (PER A100)

Fitness Cross Training (PER A101)

Indoor Stationary Cycling (PER A103)

Aerobic Kickboxing (PER A107)

Beginning Zumba (PER A110)

Circuit Training (PER A116)

Beginning Pilates (PER A113)

Shape Up With Weights (PER A117)

Beginning Weight Training (PER A118)

Beginning Yoga (PER A120)

Yoga For Athletes (PER A121)

Beginning Tai Chi (PER A123)

Beginning Tae Kwon Do (PER A127)

Beginning Swimming (PER A135)

Beginning Hockey (PER A143)

Women’s Self Defense (PER A190)

Outdoor classes available during fall semester 2019 include:

Beginning Rock Climbing (PER A146)

Beginning River Rafting (PER A152)

Beginning Sea Kayaking (PER A153)

Backpack Alaska (PER A170)

Bouldering (PER A190)

Classes are all one credit. They can be found on UA online under class search.