How to get outside and get active this summer in Anchorage

The summer months in Alaska often seem so short, but can be some of the best months of the year in Anchorage. With warm weather, abundant sunshine and long days, there are many ways to stay active and get involved in activities around town.

Yoga in the Park (Wednesdays 6-7 p.m., June 5-Aug. 7)

The Alaska Club is hosting a weekly yoga class at Delaney Park all summer long. All skill levels are welcome and it is free to the public. Participants must bring their own yoga mat or blanket.

Alaska Outdoors Weekly Evening Hike (Every Monday and Thursday)

The Alaska Outdoors host easy to moderate social hikes. A $1 donation is suggested, but the hike is otherwise free. Hiking locations vary each week, so check out their website for the latest hiking location updates.

Skinny Raven Pub Run (Tuesdays 6 p.m., starting June 11)

Every single Tuesday this summer, Skinny Raven is posting a pub run. The social run will start at Skinny Raven downtown, follow an approximate 5K course, ending at a local pub.

Slam’n Salm’n Derby (June 14 – 23)

For a whole week, locals and visitors can join the crowds at Ship Creek to fish their way to cash and prizes. The event is a benefit for the Downtown Soup Kitchen, with admission by donation.

Midnight Sun Jump-a-Thon (6 p.m. June 21-6 a.m. June 22)

This event takes place all night on the summer solstice. Join the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage as they display their athletes on the Karl Eid Ski Jumps at Hilltop Ski Area. A barbeque takes place at 8 p.m. and a pancake breakfast at 6 a.m.

Alyeska Downhill Cup Race (June 30)

The Alyeska Cup is a downhill, mountain bike race series that takes place at Alyeska Resort. The races are timed, points are given and a winner will be determined at the end. Admission is free with the purchase of a lift ticket. Price varies by age.

Anchorage Mud Factor Run (June 30)

This muddy 5K run features an obstacle course taking place at Kincaid Park. Participants will be able to slide down water slides, climb metal walls, crawl under nets and more.

Boondocks Breakaway 5K (July 7)

This family-friendly fun run features both a 2.5K run and a 5K run. It takes place along the scenic Kincaid trails.

Turnagain Triathlon (July 19)

This youth-targeted event allows sixth through 12th grade students to get a chance to compete in a triathlon. The swim portion takes place at the Bartlett High School pool, the bike portion on an out-and-back closed road and the run portion on the Bartlett track. Distances are determined by grade.

Alaska Distance Classic (Aug. 3)

This Skinny Raven hosted event gives the option to run either a 5K or 10K. The course takes place along Elmore and around Goose Lake. All finishers will be rewarded with a root beer float at the finish line.

Moose’s Tooth Marathon (Aug. 18)

Previously the Humpy’s Marathon, this annual marathon will be taking place on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail and Chester Creek Trail as an out-and-back marathon. The event also includes options of a 49K, half-marathon and 5K run.