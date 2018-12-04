Houston, we have a problem: does Carmelo Anthony still belong on an NBA roster?

After only 10 games, the Houston Rockets decided to officially part ways with Carmelo Anthony on Nov. 15.

Before deciding to hop off of the Melo train, Houston was having a horrendous start to the season, losing more games than they won. While Melo obviously isn’t to blame entirely, it’s hard to not entertain the possibility when he was Houston’s biggest acquisition of the 2018 offseason.

With premier defenders Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute gone and Carmelo Anthony as their main free-agent signing, it became obvious that Houston had some adjustments to make after losing five out of their first six games.

It has become apparent that Melo has not evolved his game much since Father Time came knocking on his door.

Gone are the days where we were treated to 30 points on a nightly basis. Gone are the days where Melo could absolutely dismantle the NBA’s best. Gone are the days of All-NBA selections and MVP votes. Gone are the days of headbands and a fantastic set of cornrows.

That’s just the sad reality. Carmelo Anthony just isn’t Carmelo Anthony anymore. If Melo cannot adapt his game to his body, a new role and the pace-and-space style of the modern NBA, Melo might be out of a job this season.

It’s highly improbable that any contending team would want to welcome Melo into their offensive system or let Melo’s lackluster defense hamper theirs. On the other end of the spectrum, it’s also unlikely that a rebuilding team would want to pay Melo to inhibit the development their budding, young players.

So how can Melo salvage his legacy?

For Melo to have a sliver of a chance of having a meaningful role on an NBA roster in the future, Melo must stop his charade of being a square peg trying to fit into circular holes. Melo has to adapt to being a veteran presence that provides ample 3-point shooting without disrupting the flow of offense. In a perfect world, it would also be beneficial for Melo to be a part of a defensive system that hides him and his tendencies to be a defensive liability.

Of course, this is just how things would play out in a perfect, dream scenario. Does such a scenario exist amongst the NBA’s 30 teams? It’s up to chance at this point, and things are looking bleak for the 10-time All-Star.

Melo, along with the rest of the world, will have to wait until Dec. 15, when he is eligible to be traded, to see what his future holds.