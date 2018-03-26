Homemade hotcakes

It has recently occurred to me that some of my peers don’t know how to make pancakes from scratch. If you’re in the mood for a classic breakfast, but you don’t have any pancake mix left, hotcakes can easily be created using a few simple ingredients you have in your kitchen.

Ingredients

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk until a smooth batter forms. Pour the batter into small round shapes on a slightly greased skillet, set to medium heat. After about 30 seconds, flip the pancake over to finish cooking on the other side. This should take about 20 seconds. Both sides should be a golden color when finished. Serve hot with butter, syrup, jam, jelly or whatever you like on your hotcakes.