Homemade hotcakes

It has recently occurred to me that some of my peers don’t know how to make pancakes from scratch. If you’re in the mood for a classic breakfast, but you don’t have any pancake mix left, hotcakes can easily be created using a few simple ingredients you have in your kitchen.
Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk until a smooth batter forms.
- Pour the batter into small round shapes on a slightly greased skillet, set to medium heat.
- After about 30 seconds, flip the pancake over to finish cooking on the other side. This should take about 20 seconds. Both sides should be a golden color when finished.
- Serve hot with butter, syrup, jam, jelly or whatever you like on your hotcakes.